Marseille captain Hojbjerg: Important Greenwood stays grounded and keeps working

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has sung the praises of Olympique Marseille teammate Mason Greenwood.

Marseille's Danish captain has talked up the 22-year-old former Manchester United forward, who has scored five goals in the last three games in Ligue 1.

"I don't want to say too much about Mason, because he has so many qualities. I just want him to continue," he said..

"To start talking about him as a star or the best player, I don't really like that. It is important that he continues to work, because we all know how important he is to us.

"He is a well-liked guy in the dressing room. He must continue to work hard and help the team every week. If he doesn't score, it doesn't matter, but he has to work hard for the team and take things seriously every day."