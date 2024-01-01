Lyon coach Sage admits Zaha must improve after hook

Olympique Lyon coach Pierre Sage concedes Wilfried Zaha must improve after victory at Toulouse.

The Crystal Palace great, on-loan from Galatasaray, struggled in his first Ligue 1 start for OL on the weekend.

Zaha, having collected possession 33 times, never made one positive action during his 52 minutes on the pitch. When his number went up to be changed, the attacker was visibly upset with the decision.

However, Sage conceded afterwards: "He was the first player to be taken off, it shows that I saw the same things as you. I know he will evolve.

"He came on last time, he will continue. He will integrate little by little and he will understand what is expected of him."