Luis Enrique and six PSG players sign new contracts

Luis Enrique and seven PSG players sign new contracts

PSG coach Luis Enrique has signed a new contract.

The Spaniard has extended his deal to 2027, with six players also putting pen to paper on new agreements this week.

PSG announced on Friday: "Paris Saint-Germain is very proud to announce the contract extension of its coach Luis Enrique until 2027.

"As well as those of its players, Achraf Hakimi (2029), Vitinha (2029), Nuno Mendes (2029) and Yoram Zague (2028).

"Ibrahim Mbaye and Naoufel El Hannach have signed their first professional contracts and are now tied to the capital club until 2027."