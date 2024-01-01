Lens coach Still explains resisting West Brom, Sunderland

Tribal Football
Lens coach Will Still explains resisting West Brom, Sunderland
Lens coach Will Still says interest from England isn't something he's prioritising.

Still was linked with Sunderland and West Brom over the summer.

He told L'Equipe: "Everyone was sending me there, but in my head, nothing was decided. I always said that one day I would like to go there, because I am English, I have a house there, my partner lives there, but I never said when. The sporting project is much more important, and I want to think selfishly about my career.

"I know Ligue 1, what it can bring me, what a club like Lens can mean for my development. There were negotiations with other clubs, but the president (Joseph Oughourlian) called me and I had always said that if there was a team here that I would never refuse, it was Lens.

"Three days later, I had an agreement with them. It was the right club, at the right time."

