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Le Havre sign Nigeria striker Josh Maja on free transfer

Le Havre sign Nigeria striker Josh Maja on free transfer
Le Havre sign Nigeria striker Josh Maja on free transferAidan Hunter / Actionplus / Profimedia

Le Havre have completed the signing of Nigeria international striker Josh Maja, with the Ligue 1 club confirming the free agent's arrival.

The 27-year-old left Championship side West Bromwich Albion after his three-year contract expired this summer. 

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Maja now returns to France, having previously enjoyed two spells with Bordeaux between 2019 and 2021 and again from 2022 to 2023.

 He penned a one-year contract with Le Havre, including an option for a further season, and will wear the No. 9 shirt. 

He is expected to provide experience and attacking depth as the club battle to remain in Ligue 1 beyond May 2027.

His arrival follows the departure of Issa Soumare, who joined Rennes as a free agent.

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Football transfersLigue 1Josh MajaIssa SoumareLe Havre

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