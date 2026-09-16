Le Havre sign former Lille goalkeeper Bodart

Le Havre have completed the signing of Belgian goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old, who will wear the No.16 shirt, arrives as a free agent following the termination of his deal with Lille.

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Bodart has been brought in to provide cover after first-choice goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi suffered a serious injury.

The Seraing-born shot-stopper began his career at Standard Liege, making 190 professional appearances, keeping 47 clean sheets and conceding 262 goals.

He joined Metz in January 2025 and played a role in their promotion to Ligue 1 before moving to Lille last summer. However, Bodart struggled for regular opportunities, making only five appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

A former Belgium Under-21 international, Bodart has yet to represent the senior team, although he has been named on the bench for the Red Devils six times.