Hull City and Ipswich target Switzerland star Breel Embolo

Hull City and Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Rennes and Switzerland striker Breel Embolo.

According to Onze Mondial, the 29-year-old joined Rennes from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco last summer in a €13 million transfer, but endured a mixed debut season in Brittany, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.

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Embolo raised his profile at the 2026 World Cup with Switzerland, scoring twice and adding two assists as Murat Yakin’s side reached the quarter-finals.

His tournament ended controversially after he was sent off against Argentina. Several Serie A clubs and MLS side Atlanta United are also reportedly monitoring the forward, with the latter expected to make an offer.

However, Embolo is believed to favour a move to England, potentially opening the door for the newly promoted Premier League clubs to secure his signature.