How PSG's leading trio created transfer history with huge profits

Nine years ago, PSG shook up the market with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. This summer, the opposite happened: the capital club became Europe's biggest seller and broke all revenue records.

Nine years separate two historic transfer windows for Paris Saint-Germain. But the value of these two transfer windows is completely different, as they are polar opposites by nature. In 2017, the capital club stunned the transfer market by signing Neymar Jr, the most marketable player at the time after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the process, a clause was triggered: the €222million release clause Neymar had with Barca.

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Right after, Nasser Al-Khelaifi 'hijacked' Real Madrid and secured the most promising player in Europe, Kylian Mbappe. The terms of the deal: a loan with a mandatory purchase option set at €180m.

At that time, Al-Khelaifi was the biggest spender in history - before later being overtaken by the Premier League - but since then, he has completely changed his recruitment policy, likely reassured by finally achieving the long-obsessive goal of winning the Champions League, as well as the arrivals of Luis Campos and Luis Enrique.

This summer, PSG became the biggest seller in Europe, pulling off a historic summer transfer window in terms of transfer revenue. A true masterclass. And if, nine years ago, someone had told us what PSG would do in the 2026 transfer window, we would have thought they were crazy.

Being the best in Europe isn't just about performance on the pitch, but also about what happens in the offices. To maintain this competitiveness year after year, Paris is ready every summer to make the most rational moves in line with its sporting project. The club ended the summer as the European club generating the highest transfer revenue thanks to player departures during the 2026-27 summer transfer window, with €400.4m, ahead of Aston Villa (€360m) and Manchester City (€336m).

A historic summer window - the highest transfer revenue ever generated by a club in a single summer window in history.

The breakdown of a historic window

No club had ever crossed the €400m mark in transfer revenue in a single window. For comparison, only three clubs had previously surpassed €300m: Chelsea in 2025-2026 (€337M), Atletico Madrid in 2018-2019 (€315M), and Monaco in 2017-2018 (€365m).

Another sign of this shift in the capital club's policy: over the last five summer transfer windows combined, PSG now ranks third in Europe for revenue generated from player departures, with €815m, behind Chelsea (€1.15billion) and Manchester City (€845m).

These figures illustrate the evolution of the Parisian model, now able not only to attract talent but also to develop it and extract significant value over the medium term. PSG's recent strategy also reflects a stronger financial discipline and a new patience in the transfer market: letting Gianluigi Donnarumma leave despite criticism, only to win the Champions League right after; waiting six months before signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for half the price; passing on Zion Suzuki or Yan Diomande; or bringing back Xavi Simons before selling him on for a substantial profit.

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This summer, for example, Bradley Barcola was sold to Liverpool for €145m after being signed for €45m. Ibrahim Mbaye, a pure product of the academy, left for €60m, while Noham Kamara, also from the youth system, departed for €4.1m.

Kang-In Lee joined Atleti for €40m, after being signed for €22m. From the Randal Kolo Muani deal, Paris recouped a total of €64m: €50m plus €8m from the previous paid loan to Tottenham, as well as €6m from Juventus. Finally, the sale of Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan brought in €75m plus €15m in bonuses, for a player who had been signed for €65m plus €10m in bonuses, which were never reached.

"The biggest transfer window for substitutes in history," they say at PSG, where there is justifiable pride in the work done by the trio at the helm: Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos, and Luis Enrique.

Paris is showing that sporting success and generating transfer revenue can go hand in hand, even though these two aspects seemed hard to reconcile until now. Most importantly, this value-creation strategy does not come at the expense of sporting ambition: the club continues to build a team designed to win, while increasing the value of its players.

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The stability of the president-sporting director-coach trio is the key factor in this policy, allowing for success both on the pitch and in the boardroom - a combination extremely rare in PSG's recent history. Finally, according to our information, Nasser Al-Khelaifi played a central role in five deals this summer, thanks to his network and his ability to build trust at the highest level.

For Liverpool (Barcola), negotiations were conducted with Billy Hogan and Mike Gordon, supported by a strong personal relationship with John Henry. For Juventus (Kolo Muani), he negotiated directly with John Elkann, with whom he has a long-standing personal relationship. On the Goncalo Ramos deal, discussions with AC Milan were held with Gerry Cardinale, who also owns Toulouse. For Kang-In Lee's transfer to Atletico, the contact was Miguel Angel Gil, also vice-president of the ECA. Finally, for Mbaye and Aston Villa, negotiations were conducted with Nassef Sawiris, with whom Nasser Al-Khelaifi also has good relations.