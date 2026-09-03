Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Liverpool lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks to make debut

The 10 free agents who are still without a club including Sancho, Sterling, Pogba and Alaba

Monaco CEO defends club over Camara and Balogun drama: We become the bad guys in the room!

Most read on Flashscore News

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Turkey move, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

Antonsen seals comeback-win against rising Chinese star as favorites crash out in Shenzhen

'I'm going to take some long breaks': Alcaraz warns packed schedule fuelling injuries

Aguero backs Jesus to shine at Barcelona: 'He can easily score 10 or 15 goals'

PSG’s Mika Godts unfazed by pressure after Ajax move

Mika Godts with PSG during the Ligue 1 against Stade Rennais
Mika Godts with PSG during the Ligue 1 against Stade RennaisJEAN CATUFFE / JEAN CATUFFE / DPPI VIA AFP

Speaking to Flashscore's Julie Marchetti during Paris Saint-Germain's media day on Thursday, former Ajax winger Mika Godts spoke about joining the two-time Champions League winners.

Godts, 20, joined Paris Saint-Germain from Ajax in a €55 million move on August 15th. The Belgian winger caught the attention of Europe's top clubs after recording 30 goal contributions in the Eredivisie last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Joining the Parisian giants has been exciting for the youngster: "I'm really happy to be at Paris Saint-Germain. The last few days have gone well with playing my first two games," Godts told Flashscore's Julie Marchetti.

Mika Godts' recent performances
Mika Godts' recent performancesFlashscore

Godts debuted for PSG a week after joining from Ajax, playing 45 minutes against Stade Rennais before playing a 27-minute cameo against Lille, in which he delivered an assist in the French champions' dramatic 2-2 draw.

Asked what technical director Luis Campos said in Porto that lured him to Paris, Godts explained that he didn't need much convincing: "He didn't promise me anything. He talked to me a lot about the club, the coach, and all that. I'm very grateful to him."

Talking to manager Luis Enrique soon made it clear for Godts what to do: "He didn't say much. I was already convinced. He just talked a bit about his way of working and how we could do it together. After that, it was easy for me."

Joining PSG from Ajax, where he made his professional debut in 2023, seemed like a big step for some, but last year's Eredivisie MVP has a clear view of how he feels about his move.

"I came because it's a big club and I just want to learn a lot and play. There's no extra pressure for me. I'm calm. I came here to play and to learn."

Where he plays doesn't matter to Godts: "I can play anywhere. So on the right, as a number 9, as a number 10, on the left. I just want to play, so it's up to the coach."

Godts could make his Parc des Princes debut this weekend, with PSG hosting Monaco in Paris on Friday, September 4th.

Mentions
Ligue 1PSGMika GodtsFootball transfers

Related Articles

'Everyone is a winner': Enrique sees positives for all after Barcola’s PSG exit

Monaco revive interest in Rangers winger Djeidi Gassama

Steven Gerrard says Barcola can "take Liverpool to the next level" ahead of huge move