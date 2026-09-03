PSG’s Mika Godts unfazed by pressure after Ajax move

Speaking to Flashscore's Julie Marchetti during Paris Saint-Germain's media day on Thursday, former Ajax winger Mika Godts spoke about joining the two-time Champions League winners.

Godts, 20, joined Paris Saint-Germain from Ajax in a €55 million move on August 15th. The Belgian winger caught the attention of Europe's top clubs after recording 30 goal contributions in the Eredivisie last season.

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Joining the Parisian giants has been exciting for the youngster: "I'm really happy to be at Paris Saint-Germain. The last few days have gone well with playing my first two games," Godts told Flashscore's Julie Marchetti.

Mika Godts' recent performances Flashscore

Godts debuted for PSG a week after joining from Ajax, playing 45 minutes against Stade Rennais before playing a 27-minute cameo against Lille, in which he delivered an assist in the French champions' dramatic 2-2 draw.

Asked what technical director Luis Campos said in Porto that lured him to Paris, Godts explained that he didn't need much convincing: "He didn't promise me anything. He talked to me a lot about the club, the coach, and all that. I'm very grateful to him."

Talking to manager Luis Enrique soon made it clear for Godts what to do: "He didn't say much. I was already convinced. He just talked a bit about his way of working and how we could do it together. After that, it was easy for me."

Joining PSG from Ajax, where he made his professional debut in 2023, seemed like a big step for some, but last year's Eredivisie MVP has a clear view of how he feels about his move.

"I came because it's a big club and I just want to learn a lot and play. There's no extra pressure for me. I'm calm. I came here to play and to learn."

Where he plays doesn't matter to Godts: "I can play anywhere. So on the right, as a number 9, as a number 10, on the left. I just want to play, so it's up to the coach."

Godts could make his Parc des Princes debut this weekend, with PSG hosting Monaco in Paris on Friday, September 4th.