'Everyone is a winner': Enrique sees positives for all after Barcola’s PSG exit

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insisted Thursday that the sale of France winger Bradley Barcola to Liverpool was a good deal for all parties, as the reigning European champions get ready to defend their Champions League title without one of their key players from the last two campaigns.

"Everyone is a winner," the Spaniard told reporters on the eve of his team's Ligue 1 clash at home to Monaco on Friday.

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"He wanted to leave because he wanted to have more importance in the team. And that is something that you have to earn in training. I can't guarantee that to any player.

"He has been a very important player for us, and he is an incredible person. He was liked by his teammates. He still had two years left on his contract, but he decided to leave, and I wish him all the best. We have to accept it."

Barcola, who appeared in all of France's matches at the World Cup, had not featured at all for PSG at the start of this season before joining Liverpool in a blockbuster deal for a fee of 125 million euros (£107m, $145m) plus 20 million euros in bonuses.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions last season for PSG as they retained the Champions League and Ligue 1 titles.

However, he was not automatically assured of his place in Luis Enrique's starting line-up, especially with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia competing to play in the same position on the wing.

PSG have brought in three new attacking players for a combined fee of around 150 million euros, with Spain World Cup final hero Ferran Torres arriving from Barcelona, while Maghnes Akliouche was signed from Monaco and Mika Godts from Ajax.

"I am happy with the three players we have brought in up front. We must not make comparisons. We will see what happens, but I am happy with the transfer window," said Luis Enrique, who also saw PSG sell Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan and Senegal winger Ibrahim Mbaye to Aston Villa.

The former Barcelona and Spain coach insisted his new players would need "time to adapt" as PSG come into the match against Monaco having drawn their first two Ligue 1 games of the campaign with Rennes and Lille.

They also lost to Lens in the French Champions Trophy having previously beaten Aston Villa to win the UEFA Super Cup.

The Parisians start their bid to win a third straight Champions League title at home to Slovan Bratislava next Wednesday.

"Our objectives are clear. I have said it many times. I want to win the most important trophies, and there is none bigger than the Champions League," added the coach, who is beginning his fourth season at the helm.

Follow PSG's clash against Monaco with Flashscore.