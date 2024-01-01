Greenwood floating after another Marseille double: I owe this to my teammates

Olympique Marseille forward Mason Greenwood has deflected praise for his superb Ligue 1 start to his teammates.

The former Manchester United forward struck twice in victory at Toulouse. Greenwood is now the leading goalscorer in Ligue 1.

Afterwards, he told DAZN: "I've played very well recently and it's thanks to my teammates. They put me in very good conditions to score.

"I have to thank them because without them, I wouldn't be able to do it. Everyone was good, the coach, the supporters. It's great so far.

"We all have confidence in our coach and with this way of doing things, we're going to win more matches."