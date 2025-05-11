Greenwood eclipses Drogba’s Marseille record

Mason Greenwood has been pivotal in Olympique Marseille's return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Mason Greenwood has surpassed Didier Drogba to become Olympique Marseille's joint top scorer in Ligue 1 in the 21st century during his first season at the club.

The England international reached this milestone after scoring Olympique Marseille’s second goal in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Le Havre.

Advertisement Advertisement

With the score tied 1-1 at Stade Oceane after Senegal international Issa Soumare had equalized Amine Gouiri's opener, Greenwood put Marseille ahead with five minutes remaining.

Capitalizing on an assist from super-sub Luis Enrique, the 23-year-old cut in from the right and unleashed a stunning 25-yard strike into the far corner, leaving goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin stranded.

In doing so, the former Manchester United star surpassed the record set by the legendary Ivorian striker in his debut season at Stade Velodrome during the 2003–2004 campaign.

In that season, Drogba scored 32 goals in 55 matches, helping Marseille reach the UEFA Cup final before moving to Chelsea, where he went on to become one of the Premier League's greatest strikers.

In a recent interview, Drogba praised Marseille’s performance in the 2024-25 campaign, despite their struggles to end their ongoing title drought.

"It’s a very good season for Olympique Marseille," Drogba told Flashscore.

"Considering the resources and the strength of Paris Saint-Germain today, I can only call it a good season. We are the second-best team in the league.

"I think that’s a good thing because it means the club can build on certain parts and start next season with some foundations in place. But it’s up to the coach to make that happen."

Greenwood, who has had an excellent campaign under manager Roberto De Zerbi, is now tied on 20 Ligue 1 goals with Bafetimbi Gomis.

He could surpass the former France international when Marseille face Rennes in their final game of the season on May 17.

Thanks to the result, Marseille have confirmed their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.