Andre Ayew makes 500th professional appearance

Ghana legend Andre Ayew has made his 500th professional appearance when he faces Olympique Marseille.

The Black Stars captain was named in Le Havre’s starting XI for their Ligue 1 clash against Olympique Marseille at Stade Oceane.

Out of his 500 professional appearances, 227 came in the French top flight and 25 in the French second division.

The U20 World Cup winner also featured in 102 English Premier League matches and 87 in the English Championship, excluding play-off games.

Ayew made 29 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig with Fenerbahce and played 30 matches in Qatar's top division for Al Sadd.

Le Havre sit 16th in the table, having earned just 31 points from 32 matches so far.