Furious Qatar consider pulling out of PSG

The Qataris are considering pulling out of French sport, including PSG.

According to AFP, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al Khelaïfi, has been charged with complicity in the abuse of power in the “Lagardère Affair” in 2018, in which the president of the Parisian club allegedly used his influence to get QIA, the majority shareholder, to change its vote in a dispute over the governance of the Lagardère group.

The news is said to have led, as RMC Sport has reported, to monumental anger on the part of Qatar, which, in the heat of the moment, using the indictment of Al Khelaïfi as a pretext, threatened to cease its investments in France, both in BeIN Sports and in Paris Saint-Germain, the club it has owned since 2011.

“The Qataris are fed up with all this abuse. False demands, blackmail, daily criticism, blaming the total incompetence of others, all of France’s problems are their fault, every time they try to help it is apparently out of ‘soft power’… it is pure and simple abuse and everyone is fed up,” a Qatari source told RMC Sport.

Another source close to Al Khelaïfi denied the PSG president's involvement in the alleged crime of which he has been accused. "This dossier has absolutely and categorically nothing to do with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but as usual he will be dragged through a completely false process as a famous name , who is apparently responsible for everything and nothing, until everything quietly disappears without any basis in a few years."

Al Khelaifi maintained his innocence in front of the investigators, who summoned him to testify last Wednesday.

“I am surprised to be here today. I have had no influence on this affair. I find myself in the middle of an affair in which I have no involvement, all on the basis of a single telephone call concerning a problem with Qatar, an issue that I had to convey, and my role was limited to that. I would like the situation to be clearer, especially in view of the response from QIA," were the words declared by the Parisian president.