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Everton lead four Premier League rivals in race for Ligue 1 hotshot

Everton boss David Moyes.
Everton boss David Moyes.Profimedia

Everton boss David Moyes is determined to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window.

The Toffees saw a deadline day move for Folarin Balogun collapse at the last minute after already agreeing deals to offload Beto and lliman Ndiaye.

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That means the team are heavily reliant on Thierno Barry, who has scored three goals from six Premier League appearances so far in 2026/27, and a mid-season move is on the cards.

As per the latest update from TEAMtalk, Everton are ready to raid Ligue 1 again, but they prefer Rennes star Esteban Lepaul over a renewed pursuit of Balogun.

Lepaul was excellent in his first season at Roazhon Park, after joining from Angers, with 20 Ligue 1 goals scored at the end of 2025/26.

He's since broken into the French national team, and with a contract until 2030, Rennes will demand in the region of €50M to consider a sale.

Everton also have competition from Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Leeds United - but Moyes' quick thinking has given his club the edge over their domestic rivals.

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