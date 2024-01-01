DONE DEAL: Dembele secures permanent move to QPR

Karamoko Dembele, once a rising star at Celtic, has finalized a permanent move to Queens Park Rangers.

The young 21-year-old talent, who initially joined QPR on a loan from the French Ligue 1 club Brest, has already featured in eight games for the first team since his arrival in August.

Now he has secured a permanent move and will be a QPR player for the coming years.

He told the official QPR website: "I’ve always wanted stability in my career, and this gives me that.

"I’m really happy to be here permanently and I’ve also enjoyed playing at Loftus Road - the atmosphere is incredible when there’s a big game.

"I’m pleased with the impact I’ve been able to make so far. My goal is to help the team as much as I can - I always want more but I’m pleased with the start I’ve made.

"I’m confident there is more to come, from both me and the team. We’ve got a good group and I think we’ve got lots of potential to do well this season.

"There is already a growing camaraderie between the new players and the players who were already here. As time goes on and with the more games we play, that will grow even stronger.

"We want to finish as high as we can this season and be the best we can be."