Dembele named Ligue 1 Player of the Year: I feel fulfilled at PSG

Carlos Volcano
PSG star Ousmane Dembele admits he now feels "fulfilled" after being named Ligue 1 Player of the Year.

The France international has produced career best form this season as he's helped PSG reach the final of the Champions League, the Coupe de France and also win Ligue 1 this season.

The former Barcelona winger said at Sunday's awards gala: "I feel fulfilled at Paris-Saint-Germain. I learn every day and in fact this position as number 9 helps me a lot in the central area.

"I was a player happy to be on the wing, who dribbled, who tried to create the difference, and in fact with this slightly more central position I am more in the heart of the game and closer to the goal, this helps me to score.

"I am happy with this position."

 

A joke with Deschamps

Dembele was also able to have a joke with France coach Didier Deschamps on the dais.

"He still puts me on the right," joked Dembélé.

"I'll put you on the left," replied Deschamps with a smile.

