De Zerbi left Brighton due to "different ideas from the owner"

Former Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi has claimed he left the club due to owner issues.

The Italian is now at Marseille in the French Ligue 1, having disagreed with Brighton’s transfer policy.

De Zerbi is said to have wanted more experienced players, while owner Tony Bloom is committed to their youth-focused recruitment.

De Zerbi told L’Equipe: “We had different ideas from the owner. I love football, I love to work but I also like freedom. It no longer suited me.

"I didn’t want to accept unfair things. Then I chose to come to Marseille because I had the chance to stay in England but I made the choice after careful consideration. And I think it’s the ideal atmosphere for me.

“Being free does not mean being in charge. It means rather that I am stimulated, that I feel strong motivation, that I feel adrenaline in my job.”