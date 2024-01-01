Chelsea keeper Petrovic lays out ambitions from Strasbourg loan

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is enjoying himself on loan at present.

Since transferring to the Ligue 1 team Strasbourg before the transfer deadline, Petrovic has been securing significant playtime.

With Petrovic as the goalkeeper, Strasbourg has managed to draw in their recent matches under coach Liam Rosenior's leadership.

His contributions were vital in the team's impressive 1-0 victory against Marseille this past Sunday.

"That's a goal, to become regular No.1 at Chelsea," he said after the Marseille game, via Fabrizio Romano.

"It's one of the best teams in the world and I hope that will happen."