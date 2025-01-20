Chelsea close to agreeing a £17M deal for Strasbourg teenager who could fit into defence

Chelsea are close to a deal for 19-year-old Mamadou Sarr to join the club from sister side RC Strasbourg this winter as manager Enzo Maresca looks to fix his defence.

As reported by RMC Sport and the Daily Mail, the centre-back is close to a move to the Blues who are also owned by American Todd Boehly. Sarr is set to be loaned back to Strasbourg until the end of the season but may play a part in helping Maresca fill in the gaps with several players currently sidelined.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sarr has started 12 of his 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season under former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior and Maresca is said to be keen to bring in January reinforcements to help Chelsea become title challengers this season.

The Italian head coach spoke ahead of Monday night’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers about the club’s long list of injuries that may be solved by the teenager before the transfer window closes.

“We have Cole and Levi not in the session, Enzo not in the session, Romeo not in the session.

“Four players who are a doubt because of the last game (against Bournemouth).

“Disaster! On the pitch, it's normal that you judge results. We are in a business where we all judge results.

“If we judge the performance of the team, I am happy. I am not happy about the second half against Bournemouth.”