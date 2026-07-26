Monaco playmaker Maghnes Akliouche has reportedly decided to turn down an offer from Liverpool in favour of a move to PSG.

Andoni Iraola’s side had made an enquiry for the 24-year-old in recent days and were willing to pay more than the French and European champions.

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According to Foot Mercato, that wasn’t enough to convince Akliouche to make the move, and he has informed Liverpool of his intention to join PSG.

PSG have been in talks with Monaco for weeks, with their most recent offer of €40 million rejected by their fellow Ligue 1 club.

L’Équipe have reported that PSG are now preparing a fourth offer and are confident they’ll end up signing Akliouche.