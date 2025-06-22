Algeria mourns as stadium disaster mars title celebrations

Algeria faces tragedy as a stadium disaster leaves three dead and over 70 injured in its top division.

MC Alger won the Ligue 1 title after a goalless draw against NC Magra on Saturday. As the final whistle blew, home fans erupted in celebration, lighting green flares around the Stade du 5 Juillet. However, amid the jubilation, tragedy struck when several fans fell from the upper stands, according to The Sun.

MC Alger confirmed the death of one supporter in a statement: "With great sadness and heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of our fan Younes Amguzzi, who passed away after falling from the upper stands."

The Algerian Ministry of Health also released a statement, saying: "The Beni Messous University Hospital received 38 injured people, while three deaths were recorded. Ben Aknoun Hospital also received 27 injured people, while Bab El Oued Hospital received 16."