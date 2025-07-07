Agent happy with progress of Donnarumma contract talks with PSG
The agent of PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma says new contract talks are on track.
The Italy international's current deal has less than a year to run.
Vincenzo Raiola told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "We are talking. Such a long negotiation is not strange when you talk about the best goalkeeper in the world.
"We are optimistic, PSG is a great club. Let's let these last games of the season pass and then we will try to find an agreement in a reasonable time."
Raiola added, "For me, Gianluigi deserves the Ballon d'Or. Dembélé has done a lot with his goals, but without Donnarumma's saves against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal, PSG would never have won the Champions League."