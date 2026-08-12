Watford star Irankunda lands in Lisbon to join Portuguese giants Sporting CP

Nestory Irankunda, the 20-year-old Australian international winger, arrived in Lisbon this Tuesday to become a new signing for Sporting.

Nestory Irankunda landed at Humberto Delgado Airport late on Tuesday night local time, after a delay on the flight that brought the winger from London to Lisbon.

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The winger arrived touched down after 10:00 p.m. and, upon leaving the airport, had very few words for local reporters.

"I'm very happy to be here, it means a lot. Happy to have the chance to play in the Champions League," said the Australian international, who was also asked to highlight what he plans to bring to Sporting.

"I'm a very fast player. I'm a forward, I can play anywhere up front," he replied.

The usually reserved young winger admitted that he has "not yet" spoken with Sporting head coach Rui Borges, "nor with anyone" from the Sporting squad.

Nestory Irankunda Career Stats Flashscore

On Wednesday, Irankunda will undergo the usual medical and physical tests, in Lisbon and at the Cristiano Ronaldo Academy in Alcochete, before being officially presented as a new signing for Sporting.

The 20-year-old Socceroos winger, who stood out at the 2026 World Cup, arrives at Alvalade from Watford, with Sporting paying €15 million (£12.8m) for his transfer, plus another €3m (£2.5m) in performance-related bonuses.

Nestory Irankunda will sign a five-year contract that expires in June 2031.