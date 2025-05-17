Viktor Gyokeres scores AGAIN as Sporting declared champions

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres scored the decisive goal as his side were once again crowned Portuguese champions with a 2-0 win over Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Sporting were level on points with arch-rivals Benfica going into the final game of the season (79) with the former sitting at the top by virtue of goal difference.

Benfica were held to a 1-1 draw by Braga while Sporting won, thanks in large part to talismanic striker Gyokeres, 26.

The Sweden international has been on fire all season, scoring an incredible 52 goals and providing 12 assists in his 51 games across all competitions.

Gyokeres doubled his side’s lead in the 82nd minute with a well taken low shot, securing Sporting’s third league title in five years.

As a result of his fine performance, the striker is expected to join one of Europe’s elite sides this summer with several Premier League sides said to be interested.