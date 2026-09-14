Porto midfielder Seko Fofana retires from Ivory Coast duty

Seko Fofana, the midfielder who returned to FC Porto in the summer transfer window, announced this Monday his retirement from international football, thus leaving the Ivory Coast national team.

At 31 years old, the player on loan from Rennes to FC Porto is retiring from international football. The decision was announced in a post on Instagram.

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"Dear Ivorian fans, the time has come to turn the page. It is with pride and immense gratitude that I had the opportunity to fight for my country and for the Ivorian Football Federation", the statement read.

"Winning the continent's most important trophy was the fulfillment of a childhood dream and will forever remain in the memory of millions of Ivorians", he added, referring to AFCON 2023, which Ivory Coast won against Nigeria, then coached by José Peseiro.

"Thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff, and all of you for your strength and support. I will always be the number one fan of the Elephants and I look forward to seeing this new generation write their own story. We are not lacking in talent," the Porto midfielder concluded.

While representing Ivory Coast, Seko Fofana played 35 matches and scored seven goals.

Born in Paris, the French capital, Fofana was a French youth international up to the under-18 level, but made his debut for the Elephants on November 11, 2017, in a friendly against Morocco.

Seko Fofana stats for Ivory Coast Flashscore

The midfielder was present at the 2026 World Cup and played in two matches for the African national team.

Currently, Fofana plays for FC Porto, the club he returned to this season after being loaned out midway through last season, proving decisive in the azuis e brancos' return to the title. In 2026/27, the midfielder has featured in three matches, but has yet to start a game.