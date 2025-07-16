Tribal Football
Villarreal, Sevilla ponder surprise move for Toluca signing Lopez

Carlos Volcano
Villarreal are shopping for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Relevo says Villarreal have expressed interest in Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

However, their search doesn't begin and end with the Ukraine international, with Pau Lopez also a surprise target.

The former Espanyol, Betis, and Marseille goalkeeper only moved to Liga MX's Toluca some weeks ago, but there is already talk of his deal being ripped up and Lopez returning to Spain.

Villarreal are interested, but could face competition from Sevilla should the veteran become available.

