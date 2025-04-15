Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos in heated altercation with fans in Mexico

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos in heated altercation with fans in MexicoČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jorge Martinez
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos was filmed having a furious altercation with some fans after Monterrey's 2-1 Liga MX defeat to Tigres on Sunday.

The 39-year-old, who is arguably one of the greatest defenders of all time, joined the Mexican side after being released by boyhood club Sevilla at the end of last season.

Individually, Ramos is enjoying his time in Mexico, scoring four goals in his seven games across all competitions, including a penalty in the defeat to Tigres.

Monterrey are struggling, however, and the most recent defeat has seen them fall down to ninth.

The video, highlighted by Spanish outlet AS, appears to show Ramos in a heated altercation with a fan outside the team hotel after the game.

Ramos’ side will return to action on Wednesday, as they take on Club America in hopes of picking up some form.

