Tottenham loanee shines at Notts County in "unbelievable" comeback against Chesterfield

Tottenham Hotspur loan star George Abbott has become a major player for Notts County after joining the club this summer and had another fantastic performance over the weekend.

Notts County’s League Two derby against Chesterfield gave Abbott another opportunity to prove his worth as the 19-year-old managed to register a personal landmark in his career with his first senior assist.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dilan Markanday, a former Spurs academy star also produced an assist on the day as Chesterfield took an impressive lead before Abbot’s fantastic pass to Alassana Jatta made it 1-1.

Abbott collected 86 minutes to his name and spoke about what a comeback it was for County as they made it 2-2 thanks to a David McGoldrick's goal in the final moments which rescued a point for the side.

"It was unbelievable,” Abbott was quoted as saying after the game. "The crowd were proper up for it today from both sides. I mean, it was a big game for both teams, and I think we both played pretty well.

"You could tell this meant a lot more than the other games I’ve played in. All the games mean something, but it was good to come back and get the draw."

He was asked about his first assist and when his first goal might come as the club hunt for promotion to League One this season.

"Hopefully the first of many, but it felt unbelievable getting the assist, and I’m really happy about it."

"Hopefully soon, and hopefully that’ll be the next time you’re interviewing me," he said to the media after the game.

Abbott has now made eight appearances for Notts County in League Two and has helped the side to a 3rd place position just 2 points away from leaders Port Vale.