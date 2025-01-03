Liverpool defender Williams extends Morecambe stay

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is staying at Morecambe for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old signed for the League Two club back in August for regular game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Given he has played nearly every game for the relegation contenders, he is happy to stick around.

With Liverpool officially confirming the move via their website, Williams looks like he has found his home until the summer.

He has played 25 games in the first half of the season, scoring twice in all competitions.

The youngster will be hoping to do enough to stake a claim for a Liverpool first team place next season.