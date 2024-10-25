Holloway appointed as Swindon manager as he returns to football

Former football manager Ian Holloway has found his way back into the sport this week.

He has been appointed as the manager of EFL side Swindon Town with immediate effect.

Advertisement Advertisement

The League Two strugglers sacked coach Mark Kennedy after a poor start to the season.

Holloway said on joining The Robins: "I'm delighted to be back working in football after a period out of the game as I wanted to get back into it if the right opportunity arose which, with this opportunity, I feel is the perfect fit for me.

"Conversations happened very quickly and both sides were very keen to get the deal done and of course, I was delighted to engage with a club like Swindon Town, a club of whom I know a lot about due to my location and knowledge of the local area.

"I want to be able to bring everyone together to deliver success and positivity on and off the pitch and I'm delighted to be at The Nigel Eady County Ground tomorrow to meet you all for the first time as Swindon Town Manager and I look forward to a successful time working together."