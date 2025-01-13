Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Man Utd defender Maguire blast for Havertz sparked Arsenal brawl
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
Shearer praises three Man Utd players after FA Cup triumph

Guardiola on Salford victory: The reality is, we won against a team from League Two

Ansser Sadiq
Guardiola on Salford victory: The reality is, we won against a team from League Two
Guardiola on Salford victory: The reality is, we won against a team from League TwoAction Plus
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was in good spirits as he spoke to reporters.

Guardiola admits that through a run of three straight wins, City have got a New Year lift.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Saturday’s 8-0 FA Cup third-round win against lower league side Salford City was a comfortable stroll.

“Of course, we won three games. Before it was impossible to win one and now we won three. That helps us,” the City boss declared.

“But the reality is, we won against a team from League Two. For many reasons we should win.

“We did it quite well but still we have to wait to see if we are who we are.

“The mood is better. We have an enormously difficult game. Thomas and his team always create a lot of problems.  They are a fantastic, fantastic team.”

Mentions
League TwoGuardiola PepSalfordManchester CityFootball TransfersFA CupPremier League
Related Articles
Salford boss Robinson: We must take Man City thrashing on the chin
Man City boss Guardiola happy for McAtee after FA Cup hat-trick
Guardiola reveals club captain Walker has asked to leave Man City