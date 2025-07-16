Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Real Madrid actively discussing Vinicius Junior sale
HUGE Chelsea player sale to begin after Club World Cup victory

DONE DEAL: Krauhaus leaves Brentford for Bromley return

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Krauhaus leaves Brentford for Bromley return
DONE DEAL: Krauhaus leaves Brentford for Bromley returnBromley/X.com
Bromley have snapped up Brentford midfielder Ben Krauhaus.

Krauhaus returns to the League Two club having come through the system at the Ravens and helped them secure promotion from the National League a year ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brentford B coach Sam Saunders told the club's website: “Ben came to us from Bromley and, in that time, they've gone on to become a Football League club, which is a fantastic achievement.

"They had a strong season last year, and now he returns to a team with real momentum.

"This loan is a great opportunity for Ben to showcase his quality on a consistent basis in men's football. We wish him and everyone at Bromley the very best as he continues his development."

 

Mentions
League TwoKrauhaus BenBromleyBrentfordPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Crewe sign Aston Villa midfielder O'Reilly
Palace defender Imray joins Blackpool on a season-long loan: It’s a privilege to be here
DONE DEAL: Swindon sign Villa defender Finley Munroe on season long loan