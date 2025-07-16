DONE DEAL: Krauhaus leaves Brentford for Bromley return

Bromley have snapped up Brentford midfielder Ben Krauhaus.

Krauhaus returns to the League Two club having come through the system at the Ravens and helped them secure promotion from the National League a year ago.

Brentford B coach Sam Saunders told the club's website: “Ben came to us from Bromley and, in that time, they've gone on to become a Football League club, which is a fantastic achievement.

"They had a strong season last year, and now he returns to a team with real momentum.

"This loan is a great opportunity for Ben to showcase his quality on a consistent basis in men's football. We wish him and everyone at Bromley the very best as he continues his development."