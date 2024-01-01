DONE DEAL: AFC Wimbledon sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Goodman

Lower league club AFC Wimbledon have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman on a loan deal.

The 20-year-old will spend the entire season with Wimbledon, as he looks to gain regular first team football.

Goodman was on loan at Colchester United last season, playing 40 games for them.

“I’ve seen a lot of keepers come here and do well in the past, so that’s what I’m aspiring to,” said Owen.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive things about the club.

“I feel that I’m a goalkeeper that can pulls off saves that others can’t make."