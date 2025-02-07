Sessegnon twins could face eachother for the first time this weekend in FA Cup clash

Tribal Football
Sessegnon twins could face eachother for the first time this weekend
Twins Steven and Ryan Sessegnon, who spent a decade rising through Fulham’s academy together, could face each other for the first time.  

The 24-year-old brothers, described as "very close," previously played side by side for Fulham’s first team before Ryan’s move to Tottenham in 2019.  

Ryan returned to Fulham last July, while Steven is now in his second season at League One side Wigan, setting up an emotional family reunion on the pitch in the FA Cup.

"It's going to be very strange," left-back Steven told BBC Sport.

"Ryan is my twin and the game is against my former club. It's going to be exciting for all the family."

"My mum and dad get nervous just watching one of us play," added Steven.

"I don't think they will be able to handle both of us on the same pitch at the same time."

