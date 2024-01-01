Mullin denies attempting to bite' Blues player after shocking video emerges

Tribal Football
Mullin denies attempting to bite' Blues player after shocking video emergesTribal Football
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has denied suggestions he almost bit the leg of an opponent during Wrexham's 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City after a video emerged.

The video appeared to show Mullin coming close to biting Alex Cochrane's calf then pulling away seconds later before making contact. 

Fans were quick to question the incident on social media, with many thinking Mullin did make contact which would have been a red card offence. 

Mullin responded on X after the game. 

"I know what it looks like.. but it didn’t happen. Although you can tell his leg was thinking about attacking my mouth." 

Cochrane spoke after the game saying he wasn’t sure if contact was made. 

"I don't really know to be honest, I was on the floor. I think it was just a bit of handbags, out of nothing, but not too much. Just a load of nonsense, really." 

 

