Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Chelsea agree record fee to sign Kairat striker Satpaev
Amorim: Garnacho IS a Man Utd player
Man Utd get serious about Arsenal prospect Heaven

Liverpool icon Fowler considered for the Bolton Wanderers job after they sack Evatt

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool icon Fowler considered for the Bolton Wanderers job after they sack Evatt
Liverpool icon Fowler considered for the Bolton Wanderers job after they sack EvattTribal Football
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is being considered for the manager's position at Bolton following the sacking of Ian Evatt. 

The 49-year-old, who has managed in Thailand, India, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, is eager to take on a role in England. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mail, sources close to the former Liverpool, Leeds, and Manchester City striker confirm his interest in the job. 

Bolton parted ways with Evatt after a home defeat by Charlton left them ninth in League One, despite high expectations for promotion. 

Other potential candidates include Steven Schumacher, Steve Evans, and Sam Allardyce.

Fowler is determined to prove himself as a manager at a club in the English system.

Mentions
League OneEvatt IanFowler RobbieLiverpoolBoltonLeedsManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Silva speaks on his relationship with Amorim ahead of Fulham's clash with Man Utd
Clinton Morrison exclusive: Reviewing Prem clubs in Champions League; Man City? It's bonkers!
Bolton manager Evatt sacked after home defeat to Charlton Athletic