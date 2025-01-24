Liverpool icon Fowler considered for the Bolton Wanderers job after they sack Evatt

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is being considered for the manager's position at Bolton following the sacking of Ian Evatt.

The 49-year-old, who has managed in Thailand, India, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, is eager to take on a role in England.

Per The Mail, sources close to the former Liverpool, Leeds, and Manchester City striker confirm his interest in the job.

Bolton parted ways with Evatt after a home defeat by Charlton left them ninth in League One, despite high expectations for promotion.

Other potential candidates include Steven Schumacher, Steve Evans, and Sam Allardyce.

Fowler is determined to prove himself as a manager at a club in the English system.