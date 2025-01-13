Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We must not disregard Man Utd quality
Barcelona president Laporta: Supercopa surrounded by avoidable controversy
Arsenal boss Arteta delivers fresh update on Saka recovery
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished product

Ipswich boss McKenna delighted after Cup win against Bristol Rovers

Ansser Sadiq
Ipswich boss McKenna delighted after Cup win against Bristol Rovers
Ipswich boss McKenna delighted after Cup win against Bristol RoversAction Plus
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna was delighted with his team’s display this weekend.

The Tractor Boys won 3-0 against League One Bristol Rovers at Portman Road in the FA Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After picking a strong team, McKenna saw Kalvin Phillips, Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor net goals in a dominant win.

“I think it was a really good performance, individually and collectively,” McKenna said post-game. 

“The first half was a really good game and I thought we played really well.

“We scored good goals, could have scored more, gave very little away and managed the game well in the second half. So through to the next round and a good day for us.

“I think that’s a really good sign for the group.

“We’ve had that for the last few years on different occasions where in cup competitions we’ve been able to change the whole team and, it hasn’t always worked out, but very often we’ve been able to produce very cohesive performances still and have players ready to come into the team and be match ready and fully understanding their roles.

“When you can make changes like we did today and look as cohesive as we did in the first half especially, I think that’s a big, big positive for the group, and especially when you consider quite a few of that group have been here for a few years but there’s also quite a few of that group who have been here for a few months and you can see are starting to settle in, and Ben Godfrey’s only been here for a few days.

“In those circumstances, to look as cohesive as we did on and off the ball, I think that’s a good sign for the direction that the group’s travelling in.”

Mentions
League OneIpswichBristol RoversPremier League
Related Articles
Bristol Rovers boss Calderon unhappy with approach to Ipswich Cup defeat
McKenna pleased with Ipswich Cup win against Bristol Rovers
FA CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Plymouth host Liverpool; Man Utd face Leicester