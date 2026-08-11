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Chelsea confirm latest departure under Alonso as talented defender joins Notts County on loan
Chelsea confirm latest departure under Alonso as talented defender joins Notts County on loanREUTERS

Ishe Samuels-Smith has joined Notts County on loan this week as he seeks more game time away from Chelsea.

The 20 year old, who was progressed through Everton’s academy before joining Chelsea, has made his way to League One as he seeks more minutes on the pitch. 

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Chelsea sold youngster permanently to Strasbourg in July 2025, only to re-sign him roughly a month later and send him on loan to Swansea City for 2025/26. 

Now, he has headed out on loan once more, with Director of Football Richard Montague commenting on the switch which he says can add versatility to County who are seeking to survive relegation. 

Ishe is a talented young player who is capable of contributing in both attacking and defensive phases. 

 “He’s athletic and, standing at 6ft 1”, brings a strong physical presence – and his committed and determined nature is backed up by the fact he has captained Chelsea’s Under 21s on a number of occasions. 

 “We know we can provide Ishe with a great opportunity to develop this season and we’re looking forward to working with him.” 

Reports before the deal suggested Chelsea specifically liked the way Notts County play under Martin Paterson as their possession based approach suits Samuels-Smith who is a rising star for the Blues and certainly one to watch for the future. 

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League OneIshe Samuels-SmithRaul JimenezEvertonChelseaNotts CountySwanseaFootball transfersPremier League

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