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All change at Leicester! King Power set timeline for sale of struggling League One side

All change at Leicester! King Power set timeline for sale of struggling League One side
All change at Leicester! King Power set timeline for sale of struggling League One sideJez Tighe/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Leicester City’s long-standing owners, King Power, have set a deadline for potential investors to submit their takeover bids for the club.

It’s been a remarkable fall from grace for Leicester, going from Premier League winners to League One strugglers in a decade.

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Under the leadership of Russell Martin, Leicester currently sit down in 17th in League One, with just nine points from their opening eight games.

The landscape at the club is set for another major shift as Thai conglomerate King Power prepare to end their time as Leicester owners.

King Power have overseen the most successful spell in the club’s history, but investment has dried up, and they have put the club up for sale.

Citi Bank are currently managing the sale process and have set the end of the week as the cutoff point for serious bidders to enter the fray.

While the identities of the interested parties remain unknown, it is understood that the original timeline was extended slightly, per The Sun.

The current asking price sits at £225 million, which would shatter the current League One record for a club sale.

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