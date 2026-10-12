Atalanta end losing streak and leave dismal Venezia on zero points

Atalanta ended their three-match losing streak in Serie A with a 3-1 victory over Venezia at the Gewiss Stadium, extending their unbeaten head-to-head run against the visitors to eight league matches (W7, D1).

Having lost three consecutive Serie A matches, Atalanta were looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat for the first time since January 2016.

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Maurizio Sarri's side made a flying start, breaking the deadlock inside three minutes as Nikola Krstovic slipped a perfectly weighted pass through the Venezia defence for Franck Kessie, who raced clear and delicately dinked the ball over Filip Stankovic.

Krstovic then turned goalscorer shortly, heading home Eljif Elmas' corner to double their advantage.

Charles De Ketelaere almost added a third, but Stankovic stood firm to deny him with both palms.

The hosts extended their lead on the half-hour mark when the Venezia goalkeeper parried Jonathan Rowe's effort into the path of Krstovic, who fired home from close range to complete his brace.

The visitors made their first real chance count late in the first half, as Antoine Hainaut nodded Richie Sagrado's cross into the net to reduce the deficit.

Davide Zappacosta then fired wide as La Dea headed into the break with a commanding lead.

Venezia started the second half brightly and came close to reducing the deficit when Hainaut’s delivery into the area found Akor Adams, whose header was deflected over by Thomas Kristensen.

Kike Perez then tried his luck from distance, but Marco Carnesecchi was equal to his effort.

As Venezia continued to push for a second goal, John Yeboah used his pace to race clear of the Atalanta defence, but fired straight at Carnesecchi.

Despite the away side’s attacking intent, Sarri’s side continued to probe, with Krstovic coming close to restoring their three-goal advantage, only to be denied by Stankovic.

Atalanta were reduced to 10 men late on when Elmas was shown a red card for a studs-up challenge on Thorir Johann Helgason, but the hosts comfortably saw out the closing stages to secure a much-needed victory, moving them onto nine points in Serie A.

Venezia, meanwhile, remain rooted at the bottom of the table without a point from their opening six matches.

The result provides a timely confidence boost for Sarri’s side, who welcome Pafos on Thursday in the UEFA Conference League.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nikola Krstovic (Atalanta)

Take a look at the match stats here.