Tenerife pay emotional tribute to Jesus De Miguel on match return

Spanish second division team Tenerife returned to ⁠action on Sunday for the first time since the death of striker ‌Jesus De Miguel, with emotional tributes before and ‌during their game against Ceuta.

De Miguel died ‌on November 3rd, a day after ‌colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during ‌a league match at home.

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Tributes took place around the country and on Sunday at ‌the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium, Tenerife ⁠paid their ‌own respects.

A lengthy standing ovation bookended a minute ​of silence before the match. In the ninth minute, play was stopped and a further round of applause followed, while a video of De Miguel ⁠was shown around the stadium, as occurred in all first and second-tier games in Spain last weekend.

Tenerife fans also unfurled a ‌banner reading "Jesus De Miguel, 9, eternally blue and white."

Tenerife forward Nacho Gil opened the scoring in the 40th minute and he celebrated by holding up De Miguel's shirt to the crowd. Gil then revealed a message written under his shirt saying "Demi (De Miguel's nickname), always in our ‌hearts."

Neal Viereck added a second four minutes from time to seal a 2-0 win for Tenerife, ending a run of six games without a win.

Tenerife are ‌14th in the Segunda standings, while Ceuta are ​bottom.

Last Saturday's game with Granada ​was postponed and the club invited fans ‌to the stadium to pay their respects to De Miguel. The squad and staff were present at the Heliodoro and in Navahermosa three days ⁠earlier, where ⁠De Miguel was ‌laid to rest.