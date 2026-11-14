Tenerife manager Alvaro Cervera says that goalkeeper Jesus Owono's 12-match ban 'might feel light'.

Owono collided with Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel during the closing stages of the Spanish second-tier match between their two respective sides on November 2nd.

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The goalkeeper was initially shown a red card, and De Miguel tragically passed away the following day, aged 30.

A disciplinary committee from the Spanish football federation confirmed Owono would serve a 12-match suspension on Friday.

It was the maximum punishment that he could have received.

Speaking ahead of Tenerife’s first game since De Miguel’s death, Cervera said that the suspension ‘feels light’, but also acknowledged that the regulations do not ‘specifically account for what happened’.

"I think that, just as in other areas of life, there are rules or laws that must be followed," said Cervera.

"Since the current regulations don't specifically account for what happened, I believe they have simply adhered to the rules and imposed the number of matches permitted by the regulations.

"Anything else I might say would just be my own personal opinion, which I'll keep to myself. It might seem a bit light when compared to other cases, but in reality, I don't think the rules allow for anything else."