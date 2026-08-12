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Yan Diomande denied Real Madrid debut amid fitness concerns

Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande.
Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande.Profimedia

Yan Diomande will not feature in Real Madrid's preseason clash with Spanish rivals Deportivo la Coruna today.

The Ivory Coast international completed a huge transfer move from RB Leipzig to Madrid earlier this month, as part of a deal that could eventually reach £120M (€140M) if certain add-ons are triggered, as a huge profit on the €20M Leipzig paid for him 12 months ago.

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The 19-year-old has already joined up for preseason tests and training in the Spanish capital alongside talks with new manager Jose Mourinho over his plans for the new campaign.

However, with the teenager missing most of Leipzig's preseason due his post 2026 FIFA World Cup break and the prolonged transfer negotiations with Real Madrid, he was omitted from the squad which won 2-1 away at Ferencvaros on August 8th.

Mourinho was expected to include him the panel travelling to Coruna, but he will now stay behind and train in Madrid, with several other recently returned star names also remaining at Valdbebas.

The club are keen to avoid an overload, and Mourinho will make a call over whether to give him a friendly debut against Schalke 04 on August 16th. before their LaLiga opener at Espanyol six days later.

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