Yamal reveals what Messi said to him after the final: He's someone I've always admired

Lamine Yamal has revealed what Lionel Messi said in his ear following the World Cup final.

After beating Argentina with a goal in the 106th minute at the New York New Jersey Stadium, Spanish fans went wild as they lifted their first World Cup title since 2010.

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Ferran Torres' extra-time winner proved the difference as he bagged a goal in extra time to crush Argentina’s hopes of winning back to back titles.

Following the final, Yamal made history as the youngest player to win both the World Cup and Euros, doing so just days after his 19th birthday.

Lionel Messi, who grabbed a stunning 8 goals at the tournament spoke to Yamal after the final whistle and revealed what the Inter Miami star said to him.

"He told me to keep going my way and that the future belongs to our generation. Those words mean as much to me as the gold medal around my neck.

"He's someone I've always admired. At the end of the match, I showed him my respect.”

Before the final, Messi praised Yamal: "He's a tremendous player ... a global star," Messi remarked about the Spanish winger. "He's 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him."

A viral photograph from a 2007 UNICEF charity calendar shoot recently resurfaced as Messi bathed a five-month-old Yamal. The pair are connected and as Messi comes to retirement, it looks like Yamal will take his place.