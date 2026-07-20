Scaloni confirms Argentina future decision after World Cup heartbreak

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni looks dejected after receiving his runners up medal during the trophy presentation

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted Spain were the better team following his team's 1-0 extra-time defeat in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored in the second period of extra-time as Spain finally broke down 10-man Argentina to win 1-0 at the MetLife Stadium.

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The South American champions, led by Lionel Messi, had been seeking to become the first team since 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

"They were the better side - that's the truth - but I'll cherish the memory of them (his team), of what they achieved, and of the value of making it this far," said Scaloni, who later broke down in tears at his post-game press conference.

"We have to place immense value on this because it takes so much effort."

Scaloni, who had to break up an ugly skirmish after the final whistle that involved Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, said his team must accept defeat with the same grace they had shown when celebrating recent successes.

"We are gracious in victory, and we must be gracious in defeat. Today, we are showing that we know how to lose," he said. "We lost the match and we accept it, but that doesn't mean we stop living or forget everything we did to get here."

He thanked the fans for their incredible support throughout the 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"To the people, my players, and the country, I want to say that we gave it our all," he said.

"We arrived here facing a realistic situation, but if the players leave everything on the pitch, as they did today, it sets a great example for our people and our country.

"We have to pick ourselves up again, there is no other way," he added.

Scaloni, 48, said Argentina's achievement in reaching a second successive final should be appreciated.

"I certainly value the runners-up spot because it takes so much to get here, and I think it deserves huge recognition," he said.

"Naturally, we would have liked to win, but ultimately I feel gratitude. That is the only word I have, along with sadness, of course.

"But when you give everything like that, regardless of whether you play well or poorly, it's very hard to find fault."

Scaloni later cast doubt on his long-term future as Argentina coach, suggesting he may choose to step down when his existing contract ends in December.

Reports in Argentina have said he has already reached a verbal agreement to continue through to the 2030 World Cup.

"I already have an idea of what I want to do," he said. "I will honor the contract and then see.

"I feel the need to think, because I don't know if it's possible to achieve something as big as this," Scaloni added at his press conference, before breaking down in tears.