Al-Ittihad chief Planes admits working LaLiga transfer market

Al-Ittihad chief Ramon Planes has confirmed they're working in the Spanish market this transfer window.

Al-Ittihad have been linked with several players, including Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro and the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona.

Planes told Radio Barcelona: “It is true that some of the players who have appeared in the press, we have contacted them to sign them. We are looking for players with a name to make the league attractive, but also young talent.

“We negotiated for Moleiro from Las Palmas to bring him in, who I already liked during my time at Barca."

He added, “I am convinced that Pedri and Ronald Araujo are happy to be at Barca, even though they are young players with potential and their names are certainly on the agenda of big clubs.”