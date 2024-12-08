Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start

Xavi: I enjoy seeing Barcelona win

Carlos Volcano
Xavi: I enjoy seeing Barcelona win
Xavi: I enjoy seeing Barcelona winLaLiga
Former Barcelona coach Xavi says he remains a fan of the Blaugrana.

Despite his sacking last season, Xavi says his affection for the club remains the same.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told FIFA's website: "I enjoy watching Barcelona win.

"I enjoy many footballers in the world but number one in terms of talent is still (Lionel) Messi."

Xavi also said: "Maybe the difference between Barça and selection was Messi. We didn't have Leo In the selection, we did not have such a differential player, we had to focus more in team and squad, but we also achieved success: Eurocup, World Cup, Eurocup.

"And in the Barça we also had a very good generation that achieved everything."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelona
Related Articles
Flick admits Barcelona "played very badly" in Betis draw: I've never been sent off before
Barcelona held by Real Betis through last-gasp Diao goal
Barcelona chief Deco talks Olmo, Raphinha situations