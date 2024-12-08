Xavi: I enjoy seeing Barcelona win

Former Barcelona coach Xavi says he remains a fan of the Blaugrana.

Despite his sacking last season, Xavi says his affection for the club remains the same.

He told FIFA's website: "I enjoy watching Barcelona win.

"I enjoy many footballers in the world but number one in terms of talent is still (Lionel) Messi."

Xavi also said: "Maybe the difference between Barça and selection was Messi. We didn't have Leo In the selection, we did not have such a differential player, we had to focus more in team and squad, but we also achieved success: Eurocup, World Cup, Eurocup.

"And in the Barça we also had a very good generation that achieved everything."

