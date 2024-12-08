Flick admits Barcelona "played very badly" in Betis draw: I've never been sent off before

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits they were poor for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Real Betis.

Assane Diao struck in injury-time to earn the point for Betis, though Flick - who was sent off late on - conceded Barca were not up to par on the day.

Team selection:

"We played very badly from the start. I made changes because we needed fresh legs in the second half. Plus, we have an important Champions League match on Wednesday."

Referee:

"I didn't say anything to anyone, it was just my reaction. It was my reaction. It took me a long time to decide whether it was a penalty or not. If you need that much time, it can be a question of doubt. I'm not proud.

"It's never happened to me before. But maybe it's something from here. I was angry with myself, not with anyone."

A step back:

"It wasn't a good game, I've said that. We're a young team and we need to improve a lot. We need to be stronger, especially when we play away. We have quality, but we have to show it in every game."

Appeal against his dismissal:

"I don't think so. I think Marcus, my assistant, did a good job. We scored a goal with him."

Form:

"We could have played better. But we were slow with our passes, with a lot of long balls... it's not what we want or our strength. We have to focus on our strengths and on what we have to do."