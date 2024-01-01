Real Madrid coach Ancelotti singles out Guler in AC Milan defeat

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists he was happy after their preseason friendly defeat to AC Milan.

Real lost 1-0 in Chicago with Samu Chukwueze the matchwinner for Milan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ancelotti said, "We fought and did good things. It's the first match of the pre-season, there are a lot of young people. The important thing was to compete and we did it throughout the match.

"The evaluation is positive. It's a great chance for young players to play this type of match. In the first half, with more seniors like Rudiger and Modric, we did better, but at the moment these players cannot play more than 45 minutes.

"Now let's get ready for the next game. Tomorrow Vinicius and Militao return and today Rodrygo returns. Let's see if they can play a part of the match. Those who started on the 15th, like Lucas, Fran, Brahim or Ceballos, are already showing good condition.

"Palacios' change? He has a knee problem and is not well. We have to evaluate him tomorrow and it's a shame that a young player was injured in the first pre-season match. I hope it's nothing serious. Brahim? He played well. We made good plays offensively. Arda is also in good shape.

"The objective until the 7th is to try to have the players who have already started in the best possible physical condition. At the moment we only do tactical work for the young people, but when they return we will try to work for everyone too. There aren't many things to do because the team is more or less the same as last year. The strategies are quite clear. We have to adapt to new things, but we will do it little by little. We can't adapt Mbappé or Endrick in five days."